Flyers' Brian Elliott: Recalled from conditioning loan
Philadelphia recalled Elliott (lower body) from his conditioning loan with AHL Lehigh Valley and activated him off injured reserve Tuesday.
The Flyers currently have a logjam at goaltender with Carter Hart, Cam Talbot, Mike McKenna and Elliott all on the active roster. It isn't clear where Elliott will fit in, but Philadelphia didn't trade for Talbot just to send him to the minors less than a week later, so the veteran backstop will likely be relegated to third on the depth chart assuming the Flyers want to keep rolling with the youngster Hart.
