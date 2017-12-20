Flyers' Brian Elliott: Receives Wednesday's starting nod
Elliott will tend the twine for Wednesday's matchup with Detroit, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Wednesday will mark Elliott's ninth consecutive start, something that he's earned by going 6-2-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .930 save percentage during that span. Prior to Elliott's recent run, Philadelphia had dropped nine straight decisions, though they've been able to turn things around partly because of the former Wisconsin Badger's stabilizing play in goal. Elliott's opponent Wednesday, the Red Wings, scored a total of nine goals while on their way to winning each of their past two games, though they could have tired legs playing in the second time in as many days.
