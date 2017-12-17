Flyers' Brian Elliott: Registers sixth straight win
Elliott made 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Dallas on Saturday.
It was his sixth consecutive win and the only shot that beat him came on a one-timer from the right circle. Elliott now has a 12-6-6 record and is slowly getting his game to a place where his stats help your success rather than hinder it.
