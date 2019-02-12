Flyers' Brian Elliott: Rehabbing in AHL

The Flyers loaned Elliott (lower body) to AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday for conditioning purposes.

Elliott isn't ready to return from injured reserve for Tuesday's game against the Wild, so he'll head to the Flyers' AHL affiliate to get in some practice time as he works back from the lower-body injury. After Tuesday's contest, the Flyers won't play again until Saturday, so Elliott will presumably rejoin the NHL squad within the next day or two to continue his rehab process.