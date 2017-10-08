Flyers' Brian Elliott: Remains undefeated with 21-save win
Elliott stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's win over Anaheim.
Elliott's career in Philadelphia is off to a great start, as he's emerged victorious in each of his two outings thus far. He'll likely be splitting the crease with Michal Neuvirth this season, but it will just take more strong appearances to grab control of the starting position. After a down year with Calgary, Elliott has found a new home where he's looking to become the elite goaltender he was with the Blues for several years. Even if he splits time with Neuvirth, Elliott is worth owning and inserting into your lineup whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Set to defend net Saturday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 32 in win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Set for team debut Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Joins Philly on two-year deal•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Will almost certainly be traded•
-
Flames' Brian Elliott: Left unprotected for expansion draft•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...