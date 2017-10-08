Flyers' Brian Elliott: Remains undefeated with 21-save win

Elliott stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's win over Anaheim.

Elliott's career in Philadelphia is off to a great start, as he's emerged victorious in each of his two outings thus far. He'll likely be splitting the crease with Michal Neuvirth this season, but it will just take more strong appearances to grab control of the starting position. After a down year with Calgary, Elliott has found a new home where he's looking to become the elite goaltender he was with the Blues for several years. Even if he splits time with Neuvirth, Elliott is worth owning and inserting into your lineup whenever he gets the nod.