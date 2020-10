Elliott signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Flyers on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Elliott appeared in 31 games with Philadelphia in 2019-20, compiling a 16-7-4 record while posting a 2.87 GAA and .899 save percentage. The 35-year-old vet will continue to play second fiddle to Carter Hart in 2020-21, but he'll remain a decent secondary option in deeper leagues as a dependable backstop on a good team who will get 30-plus starts.