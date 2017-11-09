Flyers' Brian Elliott: Returns to cage Thursday
Elliott will tend the twine in Thursday's matchup with Chicago, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
The veteran netminder has been a spectator for each of the team's past two games, but will have a chance to get back in head coach Dave Hakstol's good graces with a strong performance Thursday. Elliott hasn't established any sort of consistency since joining the Flyers, with every game that he's allowed two or fewer goals followed by one when he concedes at least four or more. However, Elliott will have a good chance to buck this trend Thursday against a Blackhawks team that's scored a total of two goals in their past tow contests.
