Flyers' Brian Elliott: Returns to ice
Elliott (lower body) was a participant during the morning skate Monday, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This was Elliott's first time since his surgery that he skated with the team, and a key first step in his recovery. Petr Mrazek will likely continue seeing the lion's hare of starts while he remains sidelined, but general manager Ron Hextall did comment that he hopes the 32-year-old will be able to return to the lineup by the end of the regular season.
