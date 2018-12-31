Flyers' Brian Elliott: Rough timeline given
Flyers general manager, Chuck Fletcher estimates Elliott (lower body) could return in three weeks time, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The news is encouraging for Elliott who hasn't played in over a month. The 33-year-old last played Nov. 15, and when healthy Elliott has been rather mediocre in his performance, going 6-7-0 in 14 appearances in 2018-19. Fletcher's timeline would have Elliott returning in late January, but the Philadelphia net appears to be in good hands with the emergence of 20-year-old Carter Hart.
