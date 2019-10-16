Flyers' Brian Elliott: Saves 35 in loss

Elliott allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.

Elliott looked good in his season debut, but his former team was able to get the better of his current one. The 34-year-old played in 26 games with a 2.96 GAA last year. He's past his prime as a reliable starter, but owners in deeper formats may want Elliott's services as a handcuff to Carter Hart, who will start Wednesday's game in Edmonton.