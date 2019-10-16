Flyers' Brian Elliott: Saves 35 in loss
Elliott allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.
Elliott looked good in his season debut, but his former team was able to get the better of his current one. The 34-year-old played in 26 games with a 2.96 GAA last year. He's past his prime as a reliable starter, but owners in deeper formats may want Elliott's services as a handcuff to Carter Hart, who will start Wednesday's game in Edmonton.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.