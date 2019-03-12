Flyers' Brian Elliott: Scheduled to start Friday

Elliott will start in goal Friday evening against host Toronto, John Boruk of NBC Sports reports.

It's rare that a goalie gets a starting confirmation three days early, but the Flyers are planning on Carter Hart (lower body) returning to the cage Thursday, with Elliott drawing the second half of the back-to-back set. He'll square off against a Maple Leafs team that surprisingly is only ranked T-17th (with Washington) in home scoring at 2.89 goals per game.