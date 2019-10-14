Flyers' Brian Elliott: Season debut coming Tuesday

Elliott will make his season debut in Calgary on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott will primarily back up Carter Hart as he did last season but hopefully finds more success in the role. He registered a 2.96 GAA and .907 save percentage last season, both noticeably worse than his career marks. The 34-year-old should only get sporadic starts as Hart continues to impress in the cage.

