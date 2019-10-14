Flyers' Brian Elliott: Season debut coming Tuesday
Elliott will make his season debut in Calgary on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott will primarily back up Carter Hart as he did last season but hopefully finds more success in the role. He registered a 2.96 GAA and .907 save percentage last season, both noticeably worse than his career marks. The 34-year-old should only get sporadic starts as Hart continues to impress in the cage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.