Elliott made 17 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Devils on Saturday.

It was Elliott's second straight loss to the Devils. His teammates put on significant pressure a few times, only to be stymied by Mackenzie Blackwood. But then they fell into indecision and that left Elliott vulnerable. The old man is better served as a back up, but Carter Hart is done for the season and the crease is his. Elliott is 13-8-2 with a 3.02 GAA and .890 save percentage.