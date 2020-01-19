Play

Flyers' Brian Elliott: Second straight win

Elliott made 34 saves in a 4-1 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Elliott has back-to-back victories over the Kings and Blues, but his save percentage still sits under .900. Carter Hart is supposed to be back after the All-Star break, so Elliott will hold the fort until then. Unfortunately, the Flyers next faceoff against Pittsburgh on Tuesday and that will be a difficult test. Best to avoid.

More News
Our Latest Stories