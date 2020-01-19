Flyers' Brian Elliott: Second straight win
Elliott made 34 saves in a 4-1 win over the Kings on Saturday.
Elliott has back-to-back victories over the Kings and Blues, but his save percentage still sits under .900. Carter Hart is supposed to be back after the All-Star break, so Elliott will hold the fort until then. Unfortunately, the Flyers next faceoff against Pittsburgh on Tuesday and that will be a difficult test. Best to avoid.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.