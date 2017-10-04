Flyers' Brian Elliott: Set for team debut Wednesday
Elliott will be between the pipes for Wednesday's season opener against San Jose, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The veteran goaltender was brought in to compete with Michal Neuvirth for Philly's No. 1 job and appears to have done enough to do so in the preseason. Elliott had something of a down season as a Flame in 2016-17, posting a 2.55 GAA and .910 save percentage, so both he and the team will be hoping for a bounce back. For Wednesday's contest, Elliott will be taking on a Sharks team that boasts offensive talents such as Joe Pavelski, Joe Thornton, and Brent Burns in a hostile environment that is "The Shark Tank."
