Flyers' Brian Elliott: Set to defend net Saturday

Elliott will assume the road net versus the Ducks on Saturday night, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as alternate goalie Michal Neuvirth was put to work last time out and ended up losing to the Kings. Elliott will look to contain an Anaheim club that edged Arizona 5-4 in its season opener Thursday.

