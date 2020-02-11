Flyers' Brian Elliott: Set to start against Isles
Elliott is expected to patrol the crease on the road versus the Islanders on Tuesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Elliott takes the second game of the Flyers' back-to-back after Carter Hart got the nod against Florida on Monday. The two netminders should split the majority of the workload down the stretch, though Hart figures to get a few extra looks from time to time.
