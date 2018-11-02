Flyers' Brian Elliott: Sharp against Kings
Elliott made 25 saves on 27 shots, helping his team earn a 5-2 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.
Another game, another two goals against for Elliott. That's now four times in five starts that he's conceded exactly twice, and in the other contest against Colorado, he surrendered three goals. This kind of consistent play hasn't been a hallmark for Elliott, but with how he's playing at the moment, owners can tempt using him as a flier in most fantasy.
