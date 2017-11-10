Flyers' Brian Elliott: Sharp in 38-save win

Elliott stopped 38 of 39 shots during Thursday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

Not only was this Philadelphia's first game since Nov. 4, it was also Elliott's first start since Nov. 1, so it was encouraging to see him stand tall and show no rust. The veteran has been hit or miss all season allowing two goals or fewer in six starts and four goals or more in three of his other of 10 outings. His underwhelming .903 save percentage and 2.90 GAA are the result of his inconsistency. It's probably best to be selective with Elliott's matchups for the immediate future.