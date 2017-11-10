Flyers' Brian Elliott: Sharp in 38-save win
Elliott stopped 38 of 39 shots during Thursday's 3-1 win over Chicago.
Not only was this Philadelphia's first game since Nov. 4, it was also Elliott's first start since Nov. 1, so it was encouraging to see him stand tall and show no rust. The veteran has been hit or miss all season allowing two goals or fewer in six starts and four goals or more in three of his other of 10 outings. His underwhelming .903 save percentage and 2.90 GAA are the result of his inconsistency. It's probably best to be selective with Elliott's matchups for the immediate future.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Returns to cage Thursday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 33 saves in defeat•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Called upon for Wednesday start•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Falters in overtime•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tipped for Monday's start•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Fuels victory with 28 saves•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...