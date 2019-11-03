Flyers' Brian Elliott: Sharp in shootout, but not enough

Elliott made 23 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

He was hot in the shootout, helping push it to 11 rounds. But ultimately, the Leafs prevailed. Elliott was better than his last outing when he was pulled after two periods. But it's hard to trust any Flyers' goalie right now.

