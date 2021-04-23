Elliott made 33 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Both Elliott and Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves, but the latter faced one more shot and thus gave up one more goal. Elliott kept his team in it early -- with the help of a few posts and missed open nets -- as the Rangers came out buzzing. The Flyers tilted the ice as the game went on, as the Rangers didn't make much of a push until falling behind 3-1 in the final minutes. New York got one back, but Elliott shut the door over the final two minutes to secure his third win in his last five starts. He's allowed more than two goals only once in this strong five-game stretch.