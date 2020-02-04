Flyers' Brian Elliott: Shuts out Red Wings

Elliott posted a 16-save shutout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

Elliott was rarely tested in the contest, easily picking up his second donut of the year. The 34-year-old improved to 13-5-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 26 games. Elliott will continue to fill in as the Flyers' No. 1 while Carter Hart (abdomen) is out.