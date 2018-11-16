Flyers' Brian Elliott: Sidelined two weeks
Elliott will miss two weeks due to a lower-body injury.
Elliott has been plagued by injuries this season and will be out until December due to this latest malady. The Flyers are already without Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed), which means Calvin Pickard could see some additional time in the crease. While not official yet, based on his recovery timeline, Elliott should be designated for injured reserve shortly.
