Flyers' Brian Elliott: Sitting with lower-body ailment

Elliott will be unavailable for Thursday's home game against the Lightning due to a lower-body ailment, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers have called up Alex Lyon from AHL Lehigh-Valley to serve as the backup to Michal Neuvirth in the team's final game before the All-Star break. Elliott will have five straight days to rest before he could be in consideration for Wednesday's road battle with the Capitals.