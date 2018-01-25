Flyers' Brian Elliott: Sitting with lower-body ailment
Elliott will be unavailable for Thursday's home game against the Lightning due to a lower-body ailment, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers have called up Alex Lyon from AHL Lehigh-Valley to serve as the backup to Michal Neuvirth in the team's final game before the All-Star break. Elliott will have five straight days to rest before he could be in consideration for Wednesday's road battle with the Capitals.
