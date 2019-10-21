Flyers' Brian Elliott: Slated for Monday's start

Elliott is expected to tend the home twine for Monday's game against the Golden Knights, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Carter Hart has produced two straight dudes with seven combined goals on just 29 shots, so the Flyers will turn to their veteran backstop to get the team back on track. Elliott was superb in his only start of the year, steering away 35 of 37 shots but suffering a loss to his old team in Calgary. The Golden Knights are another stout opponent, as they've averaged 3.56 scores per contest so far.