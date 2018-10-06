Flyers' Brian Elliott: Slated to start Saturday

Elliott is the implied road starter versus the Avalanche on Saturday, seeing as how Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Calvin Pickard will serve as the backup.

Elliott was steadfast in Thursday's season opener against the Golden Knights, as he denied 23 of 25 shots for a 5-2 road win. The backstop in his 12th season will try to slow an Avalanche team that easily handled the Wild on Thursday.