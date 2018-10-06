Flyers' Brian Elliott: Slated to start Saturday
Elliott is the implied road starter versus the Avalanche on Saturday, seeing as how Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Calvin Pickard will serve as the backup.
Elliott was steadfast in Thursday's season opener against the Golden Knights, as he denied 23 of 25 shots for a 5-2 road win. The backstop in his 12th season will try to slow an Avalanche team that easily handled the Wild on Thursday.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Cruises to win over Vegas•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Getting ready to challenge Vegas•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 26 saves in preseason win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting on Saturday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Still working to full fitness•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Turns aside 24 shots in preseason loss•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...