Flyers' Brian Elliott: Sloppy in relief

Elliott gave up a pair of goals on nine shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Elliott played 42:35 in the game after starting goal Carter Hart got the hook in the first period. Both goalies have struggled during the Flyers' recent road trip on the west coast. Elliott has a 3.05 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 20 appearances this season.

