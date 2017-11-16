Flyers' Brian Elliott: Squaring off with Jets
Elliott will patrol the crease on the road against Winnipeg on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Despite registering a 1.81 GAA in his previous five outings, Elliott has come away with just one victory. In fact, the netminder has allowed just one goal in three straight outings, but lost back-to-back matchups with Minnesota. If the veteran can continue to roll and get some offensive support -- which should get a boost by the return of Nolan Patrick (upper body) -- you have to imagine the wins will start coming.
