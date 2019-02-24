Flyers' Brian Elliott: Squeaks out victory

Elliott allowed three goals on 43 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Penguins on Saturday.

It looked like Elliott might be the goat in this one, as Evgeni Malkin's goal, which put the Penguins ahead by two, bounced off Elliott's glove and then his right skate before going into the net, but the Flyers bailed him out with two late third-period scores and an overtime marker. Other than Malkin's goal, Elliott was pretty outstanding, though, turning aside 40 shots for the first time since Oct. 9. Elliott is 7-7-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 17 games this season.