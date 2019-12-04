Play

Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting against Arizona

Elliott will guard the cage during Thursday's home clash with the Coyotes, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Elliott has been on a roll recently, stringing together three straight wins while posting a respectable .926 save percentage. The veteran netminder will attempt to pick up his eighth victory of the season in a home matchup with an Arizona team that's registered an impressive 9-3-3 record on the road this year.

