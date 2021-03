Elliott will guard the road goal in Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Elliott got a night off Monday with hopes of recalibrating after he let in seven goals on 31 shots over his previous two appearances. The 35-year-old will look to get back on track Wednesday. The Rangers will benefit from getting both Adam Fox and Pavel Buchnevich back from COVID-19 protocol, but they've still lost four of their last five outings while scoring 11 total goals.