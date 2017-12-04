Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting against Flames

Elliott will patrol the blue paint in Monday's clash with Calgary, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott is winless in his previous nine outings, but still managed to earn his team some points with five overtime defeats. During his victory drought, the Ontario native logged a 3.07 GAA and .906 save percentage. Not all the blame goes to the netminder when you consider he has faced 30-plus pucks five times during this stretch -- including a 52-shot, 47-save loss to the Penguins.