Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting against Kings

Elliott will be in the crease on the road versus Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott is coming off one of his best performances of the year, as he made 27 of 28 saves in a win over Anaheim on Sunday. On the year, the Ontario native is 9-4-2 with a .906 save percentage in 18 appearances this season. The 34-year-old should continue to serve as the No. 2 option behind Carter Hart.