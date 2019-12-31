Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting against Kings
Elliott will be in the crease on the road versus Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott is coming off one of his best performances of the year, as he made 27 of 28 saves in a win over Anaheim on Sunday. On the year, the Ontario native is 9-4-2 with a .906 save percentage in 18 appearances this season. The 34-year-old should continue to serve as the No. 2 option behind Carter Hart.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.