Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in Carolina

Elliott will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road clash with Carolina, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott has played well in the month of November, maintaining an admirable 2.15 GAA and .927 save percentage through four appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 1-0-2 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The veteran backstop will look to stay sharp in a tough road matchup with a Hurricanes team that's won four consecutive contests.