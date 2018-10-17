Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in Columbus
Elliott will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott has struggled early on this season, compiling a 1-3-0 record while posting an ugly 4.04 GAA and .874 save percentage in five appearances. The veteran goaltender will look to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a middling Columbus offense that's averaging 3.20 goals per game this campaign, 15th in the NHL.
