Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in goal Thursday
Elliott will take on the Canadiens as a home starter Thursday, Philly.com reports.
Elliott's in pursuit of his third straight win for a Flyers squad with a 67.3-percent chance of making the playoffs, according to hockey-reference.com. On the downside, the Canadian goalie's save percentage in shorthanded situations (.810) is a career-worst mark. His chances of snagging another victory could largely depend on how disciplined his allied skaters are in the upcoming contest, but that Habs offense is hardly intimidating, as it's been averaging only 2.58 goals per game -- 27th in the league.
More News
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Turns aside 27 shots in Tuesday's OT win•
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Confirmed in net Tuesday•
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Cleared for Tuesday•
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Hopes for Tuesday return•
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Placed on injured reserve•
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Sitting with lower-body ailment•
