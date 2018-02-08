Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in goal Thursday

Elliott will take on the Canadiens as a home starter Thursday, Philly.com reports.

Elliott's in pursuit of his third straight win for a Flyers squad with a 67.3-percent chance of making the playoffs, according to hockey-reference.com. On the downside, the Canadian goalie's save percentage in shorthanded situations (.810) is a career-worst mark. His chances of snagging another victory could largely depend on how disciplined his allied skaters are in the upcoming contest, but that Habs offense is hardly intimidating, as it's been averaging only 2.58 goals per game -- 27th in the league.