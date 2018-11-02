Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in Los Angeles

Elliott will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Kings, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Elliott was solid in his last start Tuesday against Anaheim, turning aside 23 of 25 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. He'll look to keep rolling and pick up his fourth win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Kings club that's only averaging 2.60 goals per game at home this season, 25th in the NHL.