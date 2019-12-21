Play

Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in Ottawa

Elliott will guard the cage during Saturday's road matchup with the Senators.

Elliott was awful in his last start, surrendering six goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Carter Hart in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Jets. The veteran backstop will try to bounce back in a road clash with an Ottawa club that's averaging 3.27 goals per game at home this campaign, 12th in the NHL.

