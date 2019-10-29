Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in Pittsburgh
Elliott will guard the cage during Tuesday's road game against the Penguins.
Philadelphia is clearly rolling with the hot hand in goal, as Elliott will be making his fourth start in five games Tuesday. The veteran backstop has been sharp recently, posting a 3-0-0 record while registering a 2.02 GAA and .933 save percentage in his last four appearances. He'll attempt to pick up his fourth win of the season in a road matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's only averaging 2.57 goals per game at home this campaign, 27th in the NHL.
