Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in Washington

Elliott will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's road matchup with Washington, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Elliott wasn't great in his last start Feb. 20 against the Blue Jackets, surrendering three goals on 31 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his 15th win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to secure a second straight victory in a tough road matchup with a Capitals club that's averaging 3.44 goals per game at home this campaign, sixth most in the NHL.