Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting on Saturday
Elliott is listed as the starter for Saturday's preseason finale against the Bruins at TD Garden in Boston.
Elliott is working toward being fully in shape for Opening Night against the Golden Knights next Thursday. His performance in this final preseason tuneup should be the best predictor of his readiness for the new season.
