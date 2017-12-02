Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting Saturday against Boston
Elliott will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Bruins, NESN's Jack Edwards reports.
Elliott has been struggling for several weeks, suffering seven consecutive losses while registering a 3.05 GAA and .908 save percentage over that span. The veteran netminder will look to snap his losing streak and pick up his seventh victory of the season Saturday in a home matchup with a Bruins squad that's averaging 2.60 goals per game on the road this campaign, 22nd in the NHL.
