Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting Saturday against Washington

Elliott will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Capitals, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott was pretty shaky in his last start, surrendering six goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Nashville. The veteran netminder will look to bounce back Saturday in a tough matchup with a Capitals club that's averaging 4.00 goals per game this season.

