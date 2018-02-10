Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting Saturday in Phoenix

Elliott will guard the goal Saturday against the Coyotes in Phoenix, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott rolls into Saturday's matchup on one of his dominant binges, winning each of his last four starts and seven of his last eight. With a Coyotes club on tap that averages a lowly 2.31 goals per game this season, the veteran netminder should have a good opportunity to extend his stretch.

