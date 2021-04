Elliott will guard the home cage during Sunday's matchup with the Islanders, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott was shaky in his last start Tuesday against the Capitals, surrendering six goals on 32 shots en route to a 6-1 blowout defeat. The veteran backstop will attempt to bounce back and pick up his 12th win of the season in a home matchup with an Islanders team that's only averaging 2.10 goals per game on the road this campaign, 30th in the NHL.