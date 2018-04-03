Flyers' Brian Elliott: Status linked to Petr Mrazek's play
Elliott (lower body) could get a chance to play in at least one of the final three regular-season games for the Flyers, The Inquirer reports.
Petr Mrazek reportedly will start Tuesday on the road against the Islanders, but the Flyers may want to give Elliott a look before the postseason seeing as how Michal Neuvirth (lower body) is banged up again. Of course, Philadelphia hasn't officially clinched a playoff berth, so Elliott's chances of tagging in between the pipes hinge quite a bit on how Mrazek performs in the upcoming contest. He's been shaky since coming over from Detroit based on an .893 save percentage over 16 games, but then again, Elliott's missed almost two months.
