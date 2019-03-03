Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stays hot in win over Islanders
Elliott made 29 saves in a 4-1 win over New York on Sunday.
Elliott is 3-0-1 in his last four starts and nearly recorded his second shutout of the season Sunday. Unfortunately, Adam Pelech scored late in the third period to spoil the bid. The veteran netminder is now 9-7-1 on the season, but once Carter Hart (ankle) returns to full health, Elliott's opportunities to start will be few and far between.
