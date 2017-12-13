Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stays hot with win over Maple Leafs
Elliott stopped 20 of 22 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Toronto.
The veteran has now won four consecutive games with just seven goals allowed. The mini heater has Elliott sporting a respectable .912 save percentage and 2.79 GAA for the campaign, and it's not out of the question to extend your confidence and start him against stronger opponents moving forward. Remember, Elliott also rebounded after a slow start last year.
