Flyers' Brian Elliott: Steals win over Jackets

Elliott stopped 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Columbus jumped out to a 2-1 lead late in the first period, but Elliott shut the door after that and made some spectacular stops in the third period after the Flyers moved in front. The veteran backup to Carter Hart was making only his fifth start in November, but Elliott's undefeated on the month, going 3-0-2 with a 2.28 GAA and .926 save percentage.