Flyers' Brian Elliott: Steals win over Jackets
Elliott stopped 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Columbus jumped out to a 2-1 lead late in the first period, but Elliott shut the door after that and made some spectacular stops in the third period after the Flyers moved in front. The veteran backup to Carter Hart was making only his fifth start in November, but Elliott's undefeated on the month, going 3-0-2 with a 2.28 GAA and .926 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.