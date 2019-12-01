Flyers' Brian Elliott: Still has life left in game
Elliott made 39 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over Montreal on Saturday.
Elliott has three-straight wins and a 7-2-2 record in 11 starts. Carter Hart has started 16 games, but both men are sharing the Flyers' recent success. Elliott clearly has some life left in his game. He's a solid activation when he's in the blue paint.
